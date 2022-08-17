In an article from Tuesday’s edition of the Cadillac News about the Missaukee Conservation District seeking help from county to retain employees stated the Conservation District purchased a piece of land in McBain. The land was donated to the Conservation District by Joyce Jamieson.
Correction
Ricardo Martin
