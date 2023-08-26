A story in Thursday’s paper gave the wrong title for Dr. Jennifer Morse. Morse is the medical director of District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- USDA revokes Missaukee animal sanctuary's exhibitors license
- Manton man sentenced to 90 years for federal crimes against children
- Sentencing guidelines exceeded in concealing body case
- Video shows events leading up to fatal shooting of man with machete by Cadillac officer
- Manton man sentenced to 90 years for child sexual exploitation of infant, children
- Cadillac woman pleads guilty to assault, reckless driving charges
- A "new" home: Cadillac set to open renovated stadium
- Manton man charged with meth, alcohol related offenses
- Michigan’s new red-flag law
- New bridal shop in the works for downtown Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.