In story about local elections in Monday’s edition of the Cadillac News, it should have stated Marion Village Board of Trustees candidates Bonnie Tenney, Jack Nehmer and Calvin Ellens are running to fill three seats and not one.
Correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
