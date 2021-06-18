In the Marion Fair article published in the Cadillac News on Thursday, June 18, Rachel Johnson was misidentified as the owner of Knots and Grain Co. Johnson was an attendee at the fair and not a vendor. The owner of Knots and Grain, Ashley McKee, was interviewed but was not utilized in the article.
