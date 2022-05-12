A story in Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News about the Wexford-Missaukee CTC career fair should have quoted Shelly Richardson from Meijer as saying, “Whether that’s one shift a week, full time, whatever they choose, so that’s definitely a benefit.”
Correction
Riley Connell
