In Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News, a story about furloughs for Missaukee County employees misstated total compensation during furloughs. The number should have included compensation for hours worked. For employees making in the $25/hour range, that means employees make $2,900 a pay period. Additionally, at one point the article says employees that won't work any hours are "laid-off." The proper term is still "furloughed" because the employees remain eligible for other benefits.

Cadillac News

Tags