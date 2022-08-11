In an article from Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News about immunization rates talking about side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines should have stated from Dr. James Whelan the result was that the COVID vaccines were perceived as being not as safe and therefore older vaccines were not as trustworthy as well; neither of which is true.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"