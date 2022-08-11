In an article from Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News about immunization rates talking about side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines should have stated from Dr. James Whelan the result was that the COVID vaccines were perceived as being not as safe and therefore older vaccines were not as trustworthy as well; neither of which is true.
Correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hermann's restaurant closed indefinitely; ownership considering what steps to take next
- City manager evaluation process raises concerns about transparency
- AAR Mobility Systems awarded $173.5 million contract from U.S. Air Force
- Rover looks into 2 closed gas stations, church fire cause
- This invasive species can burn you if mishandled
- Cadillac man accepts plea for part sending inappropriate pictures to a minor
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison for multiple CSC convictions
- Cadillac's first doctor invented famous Tiger Oil — 'good for man or beast'
- Public record — Missaukee County's 84th District Court
- Clock tower, entry sign soon to be installed at White Pine Trailhead
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.