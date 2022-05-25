A story in Tuesday’s edition of the Cadillac News about Osceola County first responders should have stated that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department responded to the emergency. Additionally, it should have been reported that first responders received their awards from Osceola County and Jenny Edstrom, education coordinator for Osceola County EMS.
Correction
Riley Connell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.