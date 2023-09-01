A community calendar item in Friday’s Cadillac News should have said the Raptor show at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The shows are not being held Saturday.
