In an article that ran in Monday's paper, the term "staying clean" was used in connection with a statement made by Dr. James Whelan. Whelan clarified that these weren't his words. He said terms such as a "staying clean" contribute to the stigma associated with substance use disorder because they imply that someone who does drugs is dirty.
