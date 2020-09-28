On Saturday Sept. 26 we featured a front page story about Cadillac City employee Gabe Marine and a recent cancer diagnosis. We mistakenly referred to Gabe Marine as Brad Marine in our first reference.
Latest News
- Residents begin moving into Cadillac Lofts
- Changes made to football playoffs
- CAPS receives nearly $500K grant for safety, security upgrades
- Cadillac, McBain, Reed City compete at Cougar Falcon Invite
- How probable cases are reported
- Rotary Club of Cadillac receives grant to add bike racks in the Cadillac Commons Area
- Growing giant pumpkins
- Infant in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Lake County
Most Popular
Articles
- 33-year-old Marion woman sustains 'major injuries' in buggy crash Tuesday
- Lake City man takes pleas on five cases
- Dramatic temperature swings forecasted for this fall, winter
- Shocked by diagnosis; family warmed by community support
- Former union worker hits Osceola County UAW local with illegal dues seizure complaint
- Robert Walter Grover Sr
- MDOT to resurface section of M-115 near Mesick starting Sept. 28
- Thomas Maxwell
- Residents begin moving into Cadillac Lofts
- Cadillac woman charged with stalking, 2 misdemeanors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.