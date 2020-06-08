There was an error in the Friday, June 5 front page story about magnet fishing. The revolver pulled from Lake Cadillac was an Iver Johnson as identified by Carl Carlson of Carlson's Sports Center. He was misquoted when it said that he identified the gun as a Smith and Wesson.
