In the Sept. 19 edition of the Cadillac News, a portion of the public record from 28th Circuit Court stated Makayla Yvonne Chew, 21, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 112 days in jail with 112 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, delivery or manufacture of controlled substance less than 50 grams and maintaining a drug house. The public record said the violation occurred when she tested positive for cocaine on Sept. 3 when it should have stated she violated probation when she was found to have smoked marijuana. She also was found to have tested positive for cocaine but that violation was dismissed as part of the probation violation agreement, according to court records.

