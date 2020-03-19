In Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News, an article about COVID-19 cases being found in Traverse City and Gaylord erroneously stated that District Health Department No. 10 informed the hospital of positive test results. It was the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, new information has clarified that the local health department does not "approve" tests but does provide guidance to doctors regarding whether the test should go to the MDHHS lab.
Latest News
- Small businesses mull worst-case scenarios as COVID-19 fears abound
- DHD No.10: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19
- In time of uncertainty, Wexford COA wants to fill the gap for seniors
- Wexford Courthouse only allowing access by appointment due to COVID-19, commissioners alter meeting schedule
- Spectrum offering free wi-fi, broadband to homes with students
- Today in history: Town treasurers liable for funds in Mesick bank
- Michigan has at least 3 deaths related to virus outbreak
- Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 'will come to Cadillac'
- COVID-19 cases jumps to 45 after recent update from Gov. Whitmer
- Cadillac man charged with possession of meth
- COVID-19 community cancellations
- DHD No.10: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 3 branches closed due to COVID-19 risk
- Manton man charged with two drug-related offenses
- Barbara L. (Jones) Nigro
- Fire marshal won't get jail time
- No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cadillac as TC, Gaylord see positives
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.