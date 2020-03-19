In Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News, an article about COVID-19 cases being found in Traverse City and Gaylord erroneously stated that District Health Department No. 10 informed the hospital of positive test results. It was the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, new information has clarified that the local health department does not "approve" tests but does provide guidance to doctors regarding whether the test should go to the MDHHS lab.

Cadillac News

Tags