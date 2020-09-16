In Monday's edition of the Cadillac News, in a story about EGLE reviewing an administrative law judge's recommendation that Nestle Waters North America be permitted to withdraw 400 gallons per minute from wells near Evart, the piece of infrastructure that would make that possible was misstated. It is a booster pump, not a booster well.
