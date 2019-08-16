In the article about the new administrators at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and Career Tech Center that ran in the Aug. 15 edition of the Cadillac News, it mistakenly said John Bretschneider was the Special Education director only during the 2018-19 school year. It should have said he was the director all 23 years he was at the ISD.
Latest News
- One of the top barbershop choruses in the world will perform Saturday
- Buckley Old Engine Show has family time, 1 cent candy
- Manton commission candidates almost left off ballot due to filing snafu
- Scramble for free
- Trooper injured after fugitive drives off during arrest in Missaukee County
- Cadillac woman charged with OWI with infant in vehicle
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Cadillac man takes plea for part in CSC case
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Meauwataka has Wexford County's cleanest beach
- Cadillac house fire ‘could’ve been a lot worse’
- Trooper injured after fugitive drives off during arrest in Missaukee County
- Army Reserve man is newest Cadillac police officer
- The Latest: Accuser at center of released files speaks out
- Two plea in Cadillac meth bust case
- Douglas James Olson
- Osceola County appoints new sheriff
- If you have questions about auto reform, you're not alone
- Ronald Duane Baldwin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.