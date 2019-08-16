In the article about the new administrators at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District and Career Tech Center that ran in the Aug. 15 edition of the Cadillac News, it mistakenly said John Bretschneider was the Special Education director only during the 2018-19 school year. It should have said he was the director all 23 years he was at the ISD. 

