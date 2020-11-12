A story in Thursday's Cadillac News listed incorrect vote totals in the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education race. The correct totals are 1,608 for Doug McLain, 1,965 for Becky Voelker, 1,365 for Karen Abrahamson, and 1,355 for Brian Warner.
