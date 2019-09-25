In Saturday's edition of the Cadillac News, a sidebar about native plants incorrectly stated the date of the invasive species walk. It will be held Thursday, Sept. 26. The date was wrong in the original newsletter about the Missaukee Conservation District's upcoming events.
Latest News
- Cadillac sweeps TC Central in BNC volleyball
- Cadillac area townships use millages to help repair local roads
- TC West blanks Cadillac; Reed City wins
- A once in a lifetime opportunity
- Trooper awarded for bravery
- Osceola prosecutor issues warning for not following bridge restrictions
- Deadline for home heating credit is Sept. 30
- Gibbs leaves the private sector to lead nonprofit Habitat for Humanity
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac woman charged with meth, motor vehicle offenses
- Manton man facing life on meth-related charge
- Court denies motion by woman convicted in Cadillac motel stabbing case
- Fire does 'significant damage' to business in Cadillac industrial park
- James S. 'Jim' Lewis
- Long held dream under construction in downtown Mesick
- Kingsley woman facing assault charge in district court
- Cadillac man facing assault charge
- City market heating issue needs possible $27K fix
- An $800,000 renovation project in Mesick is almost complete
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.