A story on gypsy moths that ran in Thursday's paper incorrectly identified Larry Czelusta as working for the USDA. Czelusta is a Forester that is employed by Wexford Conservation District, funded by a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) grant.
