In the Feb. 13, 2020 edition of the Cadillac News, an article about changes to the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority Board incorrectly identified the document being changed. It was the articles of incorporation, not the bylaws. Additionally, Cherry Grove Township Supervisor Kathy Adams said the township might pay for lift stations, not pumps, using $700,000 leftover from user fees and interest, not hook-ups, from the time when the DPW operated the sewer system.

