To clarify a story that ran in Wednesday’s Cadillac News on the Dublin store. According to a state official, the state could not approve plans submitted by the Dublin store without receiving the electrical plans. The plumbing and mechanical plans are dependent upon a complete set of plans, according to the official from the state’s Board of Construction Code.
