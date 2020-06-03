In the story in the June 2 edition of the Cadillac News about the June 3 Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting it should have stated county taxes are being rolled back this year because of Headlee.
Latest News
- Spike of evictions, homelessness predicted after stay home order lifted
- March for Criminal Justice Reform event in Cadillac canceled
- Wexford County man sentenced in child porn case in Federal court
- No new local cases among residents Tuesday
- One dead in Tuesday afternoon crash near Buckley
- Chesnut Street bid approved
- You'll get some of your auto insurance premium back
- Man taken to hospital after flipping vehicle on U.S. 131 in Osceola County
Most Popular
Articles
- Dinner for two with wine and music
- Jan Kelly retires from position of Wexford County court reporter
- Pine River music teacher retires after 40 years in education
- CAPS planning for future, next fall
- CHS seniors going on a cruise
- Harold James Miller
- Organizers of Cadillac Freedom Festival plan to go ahead with event July 3-5
- John Steven “Flip‘ Morris
- Inside the Cadillac Lofts
- This might be the octagonal building's last stand
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.