In the Oct. 18 edition of the Cadillac News a court brief about the arraignment of Alan Lee Trumble, 57, of Cadillac it stated he was arraigned in 84th District Court after it was alleged he shot and killed a cat. It should have read he allegedly shot a cat but it did not die. Initially, it was reported to the Cadillac News by police the cat was killed. Police also could not confirm if Trumble also was the owner of the cat.
