CADILLAC — What happens if every snowplow driver gets sick? What happens if they're not sick but do need to be quarantined?
Though winter illness is nothing new, the COVID-19 pandemic means road commissions in Michigan need to consider how they can clear the roads even if the SARS-COV-2 virus puts their drivers out of commission.
"I've been sitting on pins and needles since this whole thing started," said Kelly Bekken, manager of the Missaukee County Road Commission. And who would have thought it would last this long?
"I remember saying to my superintendent in March, 'this would be something if this happened in December or January,'" Bekken recalled. "I think it's gonna be still going to be very lively in December, January."
In Missaukee County, the road commission split the crew in half back in March, with half on-call and half working. Some work the crews would normally be doing right now, like clearing brush, have been delayed because the work can't be done in a socially distant way.
"The last thing I want to happen is to have to quarantine the whole crew. You know? Then we've got a problem," Bekken.
It's a problem all of the local road commissions have contemplated, though some expressed that the concern isn't quarantine so much as it is flat-out sickness.
"If they're quarantined, we can put them in separate vehicles and keep them separated from the rest of the crew," said Alan Cooper, manager of the Wexford County Road Commission. "That's our plan right now."
But if plowing crews are sick, then the road commissions will need extra help and the roads may take longer to clear.
"It might take a little longer than normal if enough people are sick, but we can get over the main roads with half a group," Cooper said.
For extra help, options include reaching out to retirees that still have commercial driver's licenses or to construction workers, Bekken said.
In the city of Cadillac, Director of Public Works Ken Payne said excavating companies could help, while another company has offered up personnel to drive the city's trucks.
In Lake County, Leroy Williams, the road commission's manager said even the assistant to finance and human resources has a CDL and can help out.
And of course, if one county is fully staffed and another is under-staffed, neighboring road commissions might help each other.
Road commissions can take steps so workers don't catch COVID-19 on the job, but with COVID-19 community spread throughout the area, there's some concern that plow drivers might contract the virus on their personal time.
"We're constantly talking to the guys about making sure if you go someplace, even on your personal time, that you're wearing a mask" and practicing social distance, Williams said.
"The crew has realized ... that they're an emergency service. They understand that, and play by the rules," Bekken said.
