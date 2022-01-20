For more than 50 years, an Osceola County road has been part of a discussion/disagreement regarding who should foot the bill to have it paved.
The hope is 2022 will be the ending of the saga regarding the paving of 210th Avenue/17 Mile Road.
Although Mike Mattzela has only been serving as the Osceola County Road Commission Manager since September, he is well-versed in the story. As a native of the area, he has kept ties to his roots, but he also was directly involved with part of the story as an engineer.
Mattzela said the issue goes back decades when the Pine River High School/Junior High School complex was built. It was the time, in the late 1960s when 131 was changing from a two-lane road to a four-lane expressway. There was no access to 131 anywhere near the school.
A request was made to put an exit on 18 Mile Road near the school and Mattzela said the Michigan Department of Transportation and the community went back and forth. Eventually, he said it was decided that the exit would be put in at 18 Mile Road. With the district spanning from Luther to LeRoy, Tustin to near Cadillac, Mattzela said the community felt it was imperative the school students, staff and families had direct access to 131.
“It never happened. The exit never happened. MDOT came up with a plan to pave the service roads in the area so students would have safe access to the school from the surrounding trunkline roads,” Mattzela said. “The school wanted three roads paved.”
From the north, Mattzela said that meant paving Diamond Lake Road. From the east that meant paving 18 Mile Road. From the south that meant paving 210 Avenue/17 Mile Road. In the late 1980s, Mattzela said MDOT paved Diamond Lake Road. In the early 2000s, Mattzela said 18 Mile Road was paved, which he had first-hand knowledge of because he worked on the project and designed it.
“This last stretch never got done. It has come up over the years and then comes up again,” he said. “The road commission and local officials have contacted (Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington and Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton) to see if we could get any momentum from MDOT.”
Hoitenga confirmed she was contacted and said when anyone reaches out for help, especially when it has to do with infrastructure, she tries to advocate to get those tax dollars back in her district. She said this is where tax dollars should go and she is happy to try to get them spent back in her district.
“I would say there is no better time than now to ask for that money. We might not see this type of influx (in funding) again,” she said.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said his agency certainly is eager to work with Osceola County through the local agency program, which directs federal and state road funding toward road commissions and cities. He also said as far as he knew, any increases in funding coming in would still go through the normal formula between the state, cities and county road commissions.
While Mattzela said he is hopeful this road will get paved with help from MDOT, he said he doesn’t know if it will.
Two years ago, Mattzela said LeRoy Township and the road commission paved a portion of 210 Avenue from 14 Mile Road to LeRoy Road, which is the south portion of the road that needs to be paved.
“We already have skin in the game. That was kind of the low-hanging fruit because it was high, dry and sandy,” he said. “The next two miles are low, swampy and wet. It will cost more.”
Mattzela said they would talk with MDOT about a potential partnership, but he also knows there are people in the community that believe MDOT needs to follow through with its long-ago agreement.
“They said paving all three routes to the school would be cheaper than putting an exit in,” Mattzela said. “The exit idea went away and the other one just didn’t happen. People kind of feel MDOT saved money and never followed through.”
