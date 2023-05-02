CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Farmers Market will still be able to use the front parking area of the Market at Cadillac Commons, with a few caveats.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved a parking policy that was developed as a compromise between several users of the space. Prior to the meeting, market manager Mary Galvanek met with city manager Marcus Peccia and three members of council — Mayor Carla Filkins, Tiyi Schippers and Robert Engels.
As a part of the compromise, the farmers market on Fridays will be able to use a part of the front parking area for vendors, food trucks and pedestrian traffic, while two handicap spaces will remain open for public parking.
The city in April had informed the farmers market that this space could no longer be used for vendors, and instead would only be used for public parking.
Galvanek previously told the Cadillac News they’ve been using the front parking lot for vendor space the last two years, including for young entrepreneurs, community outreach programs and children’s activities.
Putting vendors in the parking area also accomplishes another purpose, Galvanek said.
“It keeps everyone who’s moving around the marketplace area safe,” she said. “We have had children almost hit by cars so many times near the marketplace and closing that front parking lot and having a designated children’s activity/young entrepreneurs area keeps everyone safe.”
In addition to being inconvenient, Galvanek said removing those spaces makes it difficult for the farmers market to turn a profit.
“Taking this away from us will take thousands of dollars away from the market team, as well as the 17 vendors that we would have to cancel and who have been counting on a spot at our market since January,” Galvanek said.
Peccia said one of the reasons the city changed the parking arrangement is to create balance between heavy impact users of the Market at Cadillac Commons and the adjacent After 26 Depot Cafe and AMVETS facility that share the parking lot.
During the city council meeting on Monday, a number of people spoke on the issue, including market vendors who said that restricting the front parking area could potentially remove one of their only ways of advertising their products to customers.
Others who spoke at the meeting included David Mackey, from the After 26 Depot Cafe, and Don Grage, from the AMVETS.
Mackey said in past years, they were “killed on Tuesdays and Fridays” when customers and vendors from the farmers market would park on the west side of the facility, taking up space that normally would be used by After 26 patrons. He added that he knew council would make the right decision on the matter, and that they’d do what they could to make things work with the farmers market.
Grage said the AMVETS supports the farmers market, which many veterans take advantage of on Tuesdays and Fridays. He added, however, that all they ask for is adequate parking for their own customers.
The compromise approved unanimously by council (with council member Stephen King not in attendance Monday) keeps the east and west sides of the facility reserved for public parking and opens up several handicap spots that weren’t available in previous years.
In addition, public parking will be made available on the south side of the Market, in an area reserved for farmers market use in prior years.
Overall, the compromise increases the number of available parking spaces (compared to the original plan) while also giving the farmers market a prime spot for vendors and pedestrians on its busiest day of the week.
Galvanek said she was happy with this arrangement, in part because vendors won’t be required to set up next to dumpsters and Porta Potties on the south and east sides of the facility. Peccia had thrown out the idea of completely closing these areas and creating essentially a “corridor” for the farmers market to use but this idea ultimately will passed over in favor of partially closing down the front parking area on Fridays.
“Thank you,” Galvanek said afterward. “This gives me a lot of hope in building the biggest market in the north.”
“I’m pleased we were able to come up with a solution for everyone,” said Filkins.
Schippers agreed with Filkins but encouraged community members in the future to approach the council directly when they’re unhappy about something, and to not spread misinformation and negativity on social media. She added that some messages she and her family members received recently made them concerned for their safety.
“Problems never get solved with diatribes and vitriol on social media,” Schippers said. “Just speak with us and we will work with you. We’re not bad people. We don’t have a secret society telling us what to do.”
