CADILLAC — City council on Monday night approved its six-year capital improvement plan, which is updated annually.
Though council held a public hearing on the capital improvement plan, no members of the public asked questions, nor did council members before it was approved; council had seen the CIP during previous work sessions and had the opportunity ask questions then.
But council members did have questions about the city's proposed operating budget or Fiscal Year 2022, for which council also held a public hearing on Monday night, though no members of the public spoke up during the virtual meeting.
A proposed water rate hike of 5% in both 2021 and 2022 drew a question from council member Bryan Elenbaas.
"You ever think—the sewer, water rates—we're gonna have a budget where you're not gonna raise it?" Elenbaas asked. "Is this the fourth or fifth year in a row we're raising?"
Finance Director Owen Roberts said it was a good question and said that previous and impending rate hikes in excess of the average rate hike over the course of 15 years were linked to the wellfield projects.
There was a three-year run, between 2013 and 2015 and again in 2018 when the city didn't raise water and sewer rates at all. Roberts explained that the city made that decision after the city got principal forgiveness and the debt was lower than expected.
The second phase of the wellfield project is more than three times the expense of the first phase, however.
"This one is, you know, close to $9.7 million, as we completely relocate the whole operation and abandon the whole wellfield that exists now," Roberts said. "So you know, probably up for debate, Bryan, would be: was it the right decision in 2013-2015 and '18 to go zero?"
Roberts said the systematic rate increases in those years could have allowed the city to set aside money for the second phase.
Elenbaas, however, noted that finances are tight in a pandemic.
"You know I have a great deal of respect for you and I really liked the job you do, but people are getting a little tired of this," Elenbaas said.
Both Elenbaas and council member Robert Engels spoke about plans for a roundabout at M-55 and Crosby Road, near the U.S. 131 exit and entrance.
Elenbaas asked whether there'd been a study at the intersection to see whether it was necessary there; engineer Connie Houk noted that the city received a safety grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation and had been evaluated by the Safety Unit.
Engels said he hoped the roundabout would slow down traffic.
"Being in the Third Ward and living on Cass Street I know that numerous residents have asked how to slow down traffic," said Engels, who added the radar signs seem to have helped a little bit.
Engels said he hoped the roundabout will slow down interstate drivers who exit U.S. 131 onto M-55 and head towards Cadillac.
"That'll slow them down from having that lead foot as they continue on down the hill into the city," Engels said.
City council did not make any formal decision on the operating budget; city rules dictate some breathing room between the budget hearing and the adoption of the budget.
The council needs a super-majority to approve the budget; it's expected they'll do that on May 17. Budget approval was delayed in 2020 over controversial Cadillac Lofts infrastructure funding, though it was ultimately approved before the end of the fiscal year.
