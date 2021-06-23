Council approves contractor for CACC Leadership Class 'Shay Showcase' project

CADILLAC — Vanguard Construction has been given the go-ahead to start work on the “Shay Showcase‘ project, which aims to revitalize one of the city’s most iconic historical displays.
The project, which is being undertaken by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, is to completely remove and reconstruct the shelter facility that protects and “showcases‘ the Shay Locomotive in the City Park.
Lighting is being added to illuminate the Shay at night, and the leadership class is also preparing a formal history on the Shay that will be available on the chamber or Wexford County Historical Society website and accessible by a QR code. The existing historical plaque at the site will be completely refurbished and reinstalled.
According to council documents, the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class has raised around $90,000 and secured around $15,000 in labor contributions toward the project’s completion.
In an effort to facilitate and assist the chamber with the overall construction work, although the Chamber Leadership Class already selected a recommended contractor (Vanguard Construction), it has been requested that the city collaborate with the chamber to manage the construction activities, which is why they needed council approval to go ahead with the project.
The city has performed this function before with the chamber, and a couple of recent examples include the splashpad and the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant park project.
“To facilitate this collaboration, the Chamber Leadership Class will be providing funding to the city to use to contract out with their vendor of choice, Vanguard Construction, that was picked after they reviewed several options,‘ council documents indicate. “Note, because the funds will be passing through the city, it does require the city utilize its purchasing policies, and therefore a waiver of bid would be necessary.‘
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council unanimously agreed to waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Vanguard Construction.
Before taking a vote, council member Bryan Elenbaas asked if the project would cost city taxpayers anything.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said raising funds for the project was something being undertaken solely by the chamber.
“It isn’t going to cost taxpayers anything,‘ Peccia said.
Following approval from council, Kate DeKam, director of leadership for the chamber, commented that they initially were nervous about starting a community project amid the COVID-19 pandemic but those worries proved to be unfounded.
“It has been one of our most successful and community-supported projects to date,‘ DeKam said.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace, who also is a member of this year’s leadership class, has said he anticipates the project to be finished sometime this summer.
