Council approves Freedom Fest, Juneteenth celebration

CADILLAC — After a spirited debate, City Council approved both a Juneteenth celebration and a fourth of July Freedom Festival.
The Juneteenth celebration, which is billed as both a celebration of Black American history and a protest of police brutality, was approved first in a unanimous decision from the council.
But Council member Tiyi Schippers and Mayor Carla Filkins expressed concern about approving the Freedom Fest, citing concern over the size of the crowd due to the number of other July 4th festivals that have been canceled, as well as activities that might have people in closer proximity, like the beverage tent, parade and carnival.
Though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order banning outdoor gatherings has lifted in part, there are still restrictions on crowd size.
Council member Steve King and the city's attorney Michael Homier cautioned against sanctioning one form of free speech but silencing another.
"One person's festival is another person's protest," King said. Homier pointed out that the events would have similarities, such as music, vendors and speeches.
"I think it's incumbent on the organizers, and people who attend, to follow regulations implemented by the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services," said Homier, who ended up recommending that, if city council wanted to approve the permit application from the Freedom Festival organizers, they do so with the condition that the festival comply with all executive orders and guidelines from the CDC and health department.
That's what council did; Schippers ended up making the motion and council approved it.
The Juneteenth protest is scheduled for June 27 at 11 a.m. (organizer Alex Marshall said activities aren't due to start until noon). The Freedom Festival is set for Friday July 3 through Sunday July 5.
Both events will call for some street closures; the Juneteenth protest's street closures, according to Marshall are "so that we don't have counter protesters, to try to drive through" or disturb the crowd.
After approving the events, Mayor Filkins said she appreciated the council's discussion.
"COVID hasn't gone away," she said. "Please be careful."
