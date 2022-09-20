Council approves funding for 'urgent and potent' milfoil treatment of Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — Up to $90,000 has been allocated to address an unexpected outbreak of invasive vegetation in several areas of Lake Cadillac.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday unanimously approved a budget amendment to transfer additional money to the Lake Treatment Fund in response to a request from Restorative Lake Sciences.
According to the Cadillac City Council agenda, on Aug. 9, biologists from RLS completed a routine survey of aquatic vegetation in Lake Cadillac and the findings were “highly unexpected” — Eurasion watermilfoil infestation in multiple areas of the lake, with an especially dense concentration on the west side.
According to Jennifer L. Jermalowicz-Jones, water resources director for RLS, it is probable that the current infestation is the result of a “seed bank re-emergence.” This can occur at any time and on any lake that at one time had a large infestation of Eurasian watermilfoil, Jermalowicz-Jones said, because the original seeds were likely deposited into the lake sediment and these seeds can lay dormant for quite some time. Some lakes experience re-emergences years after large infestations are successfully treated.
Jermalowicz-Jones was not able to attend the Monday meeting but RLS Senior Hydrologist Michael Solomon was there and spoke to council about the consulting firm’s survey findings and recommendation for immediate treatment.
Solomon told council that assuming additional funding was approved, their plan was to be on the lake with three boats today, looking for areas where the outbreak is particularly bad and treating them with a combination of chemicals.
Since the survey was conducted about a month ago, Solomon said it’s possible that the outbreak has expanded over the last several weeks.
Solomon added that despite the current outbreak, they consider Lake Cadillac a “success story” for milfoil management, especially compared to how things were 10 years ago, before they started treating the lake.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts also emphasized that the outbreak is not the result of negligence on anyone’s part but rather an unfortunate byproduct of natural processes beyond their control.
Roberts said RLS has been treating around 9 acres a season in recent years but as a result of the outbreak, it is recommended that around 150 acres be treated as soon as possible, costing as much as $90,000. The approved budget for fiscal year 2023 only includes appropriations for approximately $16,000 in costs, therefore council unanimously approved a budget amendment to appropriate around $74,000.
Roberts added that only as much funding as necessary will be used for treatment purposes and that council can expect a followup report from RLS outlining how successful the applications were in bringing the outbreak under control.
As a side note, Solomon told council that the small body of water west of Cadillac, near the Dollar General store southeast of Cadillac West, might be a “nursery area” for milfoil, since it has never been treated before. He said it may be worth surveying and treating at some point, although he added this would first require approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Greats Lakes and Energy.
There also was some uncertainty as to if the body of water was within the city of Cadillac or Clam Lake Township. Solomon said they’ll need to find this out if they’re to ever explore the area.
