CADILLAC—Cadillac is open to marijuana businesses.
Cadillac’s city council voted Tuesday night in favor of ordinances regulating marijuana businesses, both medical and recreational, thus becoming one of the communities in Michigan where marijuana businesses will be able to operate.
“I think we’ve been really mindful and cautious in our approach,‘ said Councilwoman Tiyi Schippers. “It’s time to do something.‘
Cadillac held a public forum, sent a survey to city residents, and has discussed marijuana businesses in council prior to Tuesday night’s decision,
Michigan voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in November of last year, but left it up to municipalities to decide whether businesses based on marijuana could operate within their boundaries, even as small quantities of personal possession was legalized.
City council held public hearings on ordinances regulating the number of recreational and medicinal marijuana businesses that will be allowed to operate within city limits as well as the fees the businesses might pay.
About a dozen people attended the hearings, with most speaking in favor of marijuana businesses and most leaving the meeting as soon as council voted to allow marijuana businesses to operate in the city.
Community members spoke mostly to a few issues: that Michigan law regarding recreational marijuana businesses is friendlier to mom-and-pop operators than medicinal marijuana business laws, which require business operators to have significant capital and the importance of local businesses being run by local residents.
Community members who spoke also made emotional appeals as medical marijuana patients who must drive long distances to acquire marijuana.
“It’s heartbreaking,‘ one woman told council members. She also noted that, because so many surrounding townships have opted to ban marijuana businesses, Cadillac could benefit because people will do their business here.
While the city council approved two marijuana ordinances Tuesday night, there is still quite a lot of work waiting to be done before the state’s business licensing application period opens on Dec. 6.
“It’s a process that’s going to keep us quite busy,‘ City Manager Marcus Peccia acknowledged.
City council’s approval of the ordinances, which will allow for two medical and two recreational retail facilities as well as one each for various other business classifications, is just the “foundation‘ of what comes next, according to Peccia.
It’s the city’s planning commission that will give guidance on where and how close the businesses can be; Peccia said there will be at least two more public hearings before those factors are decided.
