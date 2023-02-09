CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council meeting on Monday was brief, with only a few items on the agenda.
Council members unanimously approved the purchase of a Channel Monster from JWC Environmental for $46,315.80.
Channel Monster is a product name for the machine, which is essentially a grinder that obliterates debris coming into the treatment plant, which helps protect pumps and pipes.
Things like leather belts, shoes, cans, bags, wood, rope — anything that is not heavy metal — are ground up in seconds by the Channel Monster and transformed into tiny particles.
Before approving the purchase, council waived competitive bidding. According to council documents, utilizing the same manufacturer for the replacement unit would enable it to fit in the existing mounting brackets with no additional work required to retrofit a new unit, especially a unit from a different manufacturer.
Council also unanimously approved an out-of-state travel expense request from Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
According to council documents, Payne requested to attend the North American Snow Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.
The conference is put on by the American Public Works Association and will highlight tools in snow fighting, fleet maintenance, driver fatigue, emergency traffic control and managing employees.
Additionally, Payne plans to attend the Public Fleet Management Course offered by the APWA while “also taking the opportunity to network with other agencies, and get a tour of one of the area Public Works facilities.”
The conference will take place from April 16-19. The total cost of the travel and training is estimated to be $2,000, including hotel, food and transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.