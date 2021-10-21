CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved a resolution in support of a Class C liquor license for a new coffee shop in the works for the downtown area.
Nick Piedmont, co-owner of Roasted Cafe, spoke to council on Monday and shared some details about the business.
Roasted Cafe will be located between Pine and Harris streets on the west side of Mitchell Street, above the recreational marijuana shop Dunegrass. Piedmont said Roasted Cafe will be accessible from Main Street, as opposed to Dunegrass, which can only be entered from the back lot.
The commercial space of the Roasted Cafe building is 2,700 square feet, with a maximum capacity of 67 occupants.
Once open, Piedmont said they’re planning to hire around 12 employees and be open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Piedmont said they’ve arranged a partnership with a coffee wholesaling company and plan to offer a variety of their products, in addition to food items and some alcoholic beverages.
Piedmont said their selection of food items and drinks will be “quick, light and casual” and added that they won’t be a place for “heavy or nighttime drinking.” He said they expect to serve the “cafe crowd” from about 8 a.m. to noon, followed by the “light cocktail” crowd until close.
Their plan is to offer craft beers, wines and other drinks sourced from regional breweries, wineries and distilleries. He said emphasizing the regional aspect of their products will be a central theme of the business.
Council unanimously approved the resolution in support of the liquor license, which now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for final approval.
Piedmont estimated they should be ready to open in about six to eight weeks.
