CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday unanimously approved a zoning change request to allow a property in Cadillac West to be used for short-term vacation rentals.
John Wallace, community development director, said the property is located on Sunnyside Drive and is owned by Christopher and Jennifer Czekai of Ada, Michigan.
He said the request was to rezone the property from the R-3 zoning district to the TS-2 zoning district.
The planning commission held a public hearing on June 28 and voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning to the city council.
Wallace said most of the property surrounding the site is already in the TS-2 zoning classification, which he added is the “strongest case” arguing for approval of the zoning change.
“It’s very consistent with the surrounding properties,” Wallace said.
He said the master plan has designated the proposed rezoning site for medium density residential development and that past planning as well as current planning has this area of the city being used for tourist-oriented purposes. He said all public services necessary to support uses in a TS-2 zoning classification are available at the site.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said in a previous council meeting that neighbors were notified of the zoning change request and no written negative feedback was received.
Wallace said one individual who spoke at the public hearing held by the planning commission expressed concern about the potential that a short-term rental may remove a house out of long-term rental housing opportunities.
No one spoke in opposition to the zoning change on Monday.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council raised rates at Maple Hill Cemetery and added a charge for Sunday and holiday services.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas, who serves on the Maple Hill Cemetery board, said they haven’t had a rate increase in five years, and that “the cost of everything is going up.”
He added that doing burials and interments on Sundays and holidays is rare among cemeteries and something for which they should be fairly compensated.
The winter rate increase applies to the period between Nov. 1 and April 15. Monday through Friday rates for residents increased from $800 to $1,000; Monday through Friday rates for non-residents increased from $1,000 to $1,200; infant rates increased from $190 to $390; cremains rates for residents increased from $300 to $500; and cremains rates for non-residents increased from $350 to $550. The additional charge for Sunday and holidays services is now $500.
