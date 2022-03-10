Council approves sale of former Mitchell-Bentley property to Cadillac Industrial Fund

CADILLAC — Efforts are underway to sell and redevelop a portion of the former Mitchell-Bentley property in Cadillac.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved the sale of property at 514 Wright St. to the Cadillac Industrial Fund.
Redevelopment of the site has been ongoing since the Mitchell Corp. building burned to the ground in 2013. Through an agreement with Consumers Energy, part of that site now is a solar garden, while the remaining portions remain undeveloped.
As part of the agreement to sell the property, the Cadillac Industrial Fund has agreed to pay the city 10% of net proceeds from a subsequent sale of the site.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said these sale conditions were stipulated in a 2020 redevelopment agreement for the site, which was owned by the city by default after it failed to sell at a Wexford County salvage auction.
Before voting on the sale, council member Bryan Elenbaas asked about the details of the subsequent sale by the industrial fund to another party, in particular if this was connected to the development of an industrial marijuana grow operation in town.
The city previously approved the issuance of a Class C growers license to Jeff Dotson, of Bloomfield Development Group, and in December, removed setbacks from residential neighborhoods to allow such a facility to operate at the former Mitchell-Bentley property.
Without the setback removal, Peccia said this development could not move forward because the property would be prohibited for that use, despite the fact that it is in the proper zoning district. He said one of the reasons the Mitchell-Bentley site is so attractive for industrial marijuana developers is because it has the largest number of contiguous acres of any property zoned for industrial use in the city.
On Monday, Peccia told Elenbaas that no use has yet been developed for the site, as the industrial fund has yet to sell the property.
Elenbaas again voiced his opposition to the idea of a marijuana grow facility being built near a residential neighborhood. Elenbaas, who lives near Wright Street, previously expressed concern about the odors that could be produced by a grow operation.
Peccia replied that the Wright Street property is zoned industrial and is appropriate for such a use, and added that most industrial zones in the city abut residential neighborhoods.
Elenbaas countered that the operation still would be in people’s backyards, and that the situation would “come to a head” when the first marijuana harvest comes in.
Peccia then reiterated that no use has yet been identified for the site, and the sale to the industrial fund was merely a matter of getting their “books straight.”
Council members Tiyi Schippers, Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins voted to sell the site to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, while Elenbaas voted against the sale.
