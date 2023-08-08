CADILLAC — A Grand Rapids-based company has been awarded the contract to repaint parts of the old Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street.
The Cadillac City Council voted 4-1 to award the contract to Do It All Painting in the amount of $27,640, which is nearly $9,000 less than the amount that council previously had been advised by staff to accept.
City staff in July recommended that council waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Jeff Campbell in the amount of $36,500. The organization that has been spearheading facility improvements, Up North Arts, conducted its own search for contractors and determined that Campbell would provide the best service at the best price.
During discussion on the proposal in July, council member Stephen King said that while he fully supported the work of Up North Arts, he didn’t think council could rely on a third party to solicit bids for the repainting.
As stewards of the city’s resources, King said it’s council’s responsibility to go through the proper process of soliciting bids to ensure they’re getting the best possible price for the work.
Mayor Carla Filkins agreed, adding that bypassing the normal bidding process “opens us up for questions” from the public about how resources are allocated per city policy.
Four bids were received on the project, including one from Campbell in the amount of $37,500.
On Monday, Up North Arts representative Amy Gonzalez commented before council discussed the matter that while Campbell’s bid wasn’t the lowest, the other bidders were from outside the area.
She added that if Campbell was awarded the contract, it’s safe to assume that much of the money would go back into the local community, which is something council should take into consideration.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that following a check of Do It All Painting’s references, staff felt there was no reason not to recommend council select the lowest bidder on the project, regardless of the fact that one of the other bidders happened to be local.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas was the sole “no” vote on the motion to award the contract to Do It All Painting, and he commented that he thought it wasn’t fair to put the project out to bids after Campbell already submitted a bid on it, since other firms could simply underbid him.
King disagreed, saying that Campbell was given the same opportunity to bid on the project as everyone else.
Filkins commented that it’s always important to seek bids, and this particular project is proof of that, considering that the city saved around $9,000 by doing so.
Cadillac Director of Finances Owen Roberts said the repainting work should be complete by Sept. 30, according to a timeline provided by Do It All Painting.
The project entails repairing, restoring and painting the walls and ceiling in the main drill deck section of the facility as well as power washing and painting the exterior.
