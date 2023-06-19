Council approves zoning change at old Cooley School

CADILLAC — Developers have been given the green light to proceed with their plans to turn the old Cooley School building and its annex on Granite Street into apartments.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved motions to change the zoning of the property from single-family residential to multi-family residential, and to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District at the site — both of which are prerequisites for moving forward with the project.
According to information presented to council members before they voted, the project as proposed is estimated to cost around $4.7 million and will entail a comprehensive restoration of the building, including asbestos abatement, the installation of a new roof, windows, electrical wiring, fire suppression system, heating and air condition, and new asphalt for the parking lot.
In addition, the developer intends to restore the exterior of the Cooley School building to historical specifications.
When finished, the Cooley School building will contain an estimated 15 to 18 apartments — some single bedroom and others double-bedroom — and the annex building will contain another four to five.
To pay for all this work and to make the project viable, the developers will be applying for Michigan Economic Development Authority grant funding and also will need to take advantage of financial incentives; these include the OPRA district that will freeze local and state taxes on the property, a brownfield district that will cover asbestos abatement and other cleanup costs, and historical building tax credits.
Dean DeKryger, speaking on behalf of the project developer DKD Development, said that restoring an existing building rather than constructing a brand new structure is another element required to make this project financially viable.
While council’s approval of the OPRA district and zoning change doesn’t ensure the project will be awarded MEDC grant funding, DeKryger said it allows them to move forward with the process of applying.
“It will definitely not happen if we do not try,” DeKryger said.
Before council voted on the zoning change and OPRA district, a handful of people from the neighborhood spoke out against the development.
Debbie Grimes said she would not have moved into the area if she knew that an apartment complex would be built next to her home.
She added that it seemed like city officials were turning a deaf ear to what people in the neighborhood had to say.
“I don’t understand why the community isn’t being listened to,” Grimes said.
Bryan Elenbaas was the only council member who voted against the zoning change request and OPRA district, and after the meeting told the Cadillac News that the council’s responsibility ultimately is to listen to the public.
“This isn’t listening to the public,” Elenbaas said.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented before voting in favor of the proposals that she disagrees that city officials haven’t been hearing the community’s input on the matter.
“I don’t think it’s true we’re not listening,” Schippers said. “Sometimes we’re listening and we just don’t agree.”
Schippers added that everyone seems to agree that housing is needed in Cadillac but if everyone says “not in my neighborhood,” housing will never come to Cadillac.
Council member Robert Engels said he also disagrees with the assertion that the city has been “doing back flips” to accommodate DKD Development.
From the beginning, Engels said they’ve been working to bring housing to Cadillac — the shortage of which has been identified as a problem in a number of studies and public forums, including one held in 2018 asking community members what they thought should be done with the school.
“We would do the same for a different developer (who was trying to bring housing opportunities to Cadillac),” Engels said.
Mayor Carla Filkins said the job of public officials is to make decisions that benefit the entire community, not just certain segments of the community that might feel strongly one way or the other.
“We have to make decisions for the greater good,” Filkins said. “Almost everything we have to do, somebody is not going to be happy with us.”
Council member Stephen King voted in favor of the zoning change request and OPRA district establishment, and afterward commented that the duty of council members in deciding issues like these is to ensure that the proposed use is consistent with the uses already present and to do what they can to help the neighborhood “reach its highest and best use.”
