CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council on Monday agreed to purchase equipment for the city's two new police patrol vehicles.
The city previously purchased the new vehicles and is expecting delivery soon, but before the vehicles can be deployed into the city's fleet, they'll need lights, sirens, radios and other emergency equipment.
The city got three bids for the equipment and the police department recommended council approve the highest bid of the three ($33,410 compared to a low bid of $2,301.62).
City Manager Marcus Peccia told Council that comparing the three bids was like comparing apples and oranges because the models and manufacturers vary.
Citing a memo to council, Peccia noted patrol vehicle equipment does require maintenance and repair. While Pro Comm, Inc. out of Mount Pleasant was the high bid, the company is also the shortest drive away, at under an hour compared to 2.5 hours or more. The company also comes highly recommended by Wexford County.
The other cited reasons for going with the high bid are financial; the lowest bid initially didn't include a $1,500 charge and one of the items on Pro Comm's bid can be done locally at a fraction of the cost, lowering the price of the ProComm's bid.
Council agreed, unanimously voting to award the bid to ProComm.
