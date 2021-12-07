CADILLAC — Cadillac's industrial park may soon become one of the centers of marijuana production in Northern Michigan.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved changes to two ordinances that will allow industrial marijuana facilities to operate within the city.
The changes to the city's recreational and marijuana ordinances eliminate license caps for certain establishments, eliminate stacking restrictions for marijuana growers in industrial zones, and allow equivalent licenses to be operated in the same location to the extent permitted by state law.
Equivalent license means any of the following held by a single licensee: a marijuana grower license of any class, a marijuana processor license, a marijuana provisioning center license, a marijuana secure transporter license; and a marijuana safety compliance facility license.
The city had been capping the number of Class A, Class B and Class C growers to one each. It also had been capping the number of processors, secure transporters and safety compliance establishments to one. The amendment now permits the authorization of an unlimited number of those establishments in the Light Industrial and General Industrial zoning districts.
During a public hearing on the proposed changes, resident Glenn Verbrugge said while he recognizes the medical value of marijuana for treating certain ailments such as post traumatic stress disorder, he worries about the message that will be sent to young people if Cadillac were to become a "pot center" of Northern Michigan.
Verbrugge said he especially disagreed with the ordinance change allowing for an unlimited number of licenses for certain kinds of facilities.
"Give them an inch, they'll want a mile," Verbrugge said.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said industrial-grade marijuana facilities often have multiple licenses so they can perform multiple manufacturing processes at the same location. For instance, at the Lume Cannabis Co. facility in Evart which council members recently toured, Peccia said they have 20 or 25 licenses at one location. Since they have no idea how many licenses companies will require, they decided to remove the cap on licenses completely; it's not like each license will equate to separate facility within the industrial park, Peccia added.
As far as the message sent to the public about allowing these facilities to operate in the city, council member Robert Engels commented that the Lume factory they toured was "nondescript" and resembled any other factory or warehouse in Evart's industrial park.
"I think this would be a good industry to have in the industrial park," Engels said.
"It's not like it's going to be obviously what it is," agreed council member Tiyi Schippers. "It's not on main street ... it won't be promoting a product (to young people). It's a growing industry, and highly regulated by the state."
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said an industrial marijuana facility of this type has the potential to create hundreds of well-paying jobs, both blue collar and white collar.
During public comment, resident Randy Lindell said disagreed with the ordinance change, which he characterized as the city council tweaking existing policies to cater to certain businesses. He suggested council table a vote on the matter until absent council members Bryan Elenbaas and Stephen King were given the opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
Following public hearings on the ordinance amendments, council members Engels, Schippers and Mayor Carla Filkins voted to approve the changes.
Schippers commented at the end of the discussion that when council first passed the marijuana ordinance, the intention was to eventually adjust the policy as they learned more about how the industry would operate in the city.
Also on Monday, council voted to set public hearings to discuss ordinances amendments establishing distance regulations for industrial marijuana facilities in the Light Industrial and General Industrial zoning districts.
Peccia said the Cadillac Planning Commission unanimously approved recommendations that such facilities not be built immediately adjacent to public or private schools in Cadillac.
Since arbitrary distance requirements — such as not allowing establishments to operate within 1,000 or 500 feet of a school, for instance — aren't imposed on other industries in Cadillac, Peccia said they felt it wouldn't be appropriate to impose such restrictions on industrial marijuana.
Council set the public hearing on this amendments for Dec. 20.
