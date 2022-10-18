Council deadlocks on parking assessment renewal, no action taken on Monday

CADILLAC — Further discussion will be necessary to determine the best way to pay for the maintenance of public parking areas in downtown Cadillac.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday could not come to an agreement on how to proceed with a proposal to renew a special assessment, along with a 10% rate increase for downtown business owners.
During public comment, several people representing businesses that would be in the assessment district told council that they did not support the proposal, including Thomas Schmid and Bill Ewald from the Elks Lodge and Dan Williams from Parkview Lanes bowling alley.
Both Schmid and Williams described the assessment as a “tax increase” and Williams added that he didn’t feel that downtown businesses should have to pay for public parking lots, especially when the parking spaces used by customers of the bowling alley are sometimes not available when the city shuts down Harris Street for festivals and other events.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the assessment district was first created by the city in the 1990s as a way to subsidize costs associated with maintenance, repairs and snow removal in public parking areas. Peccia described the assessment as a “partnership” between downtown businesses and the city, which still would be paying 36% of the estimated $297,000 cost over the next five years.
Eighty-two downtown businesses would be charged under the assessment, with payments ranging from as low as $322.80 a year (for Active Chiropractic of Cadillac) to as high as $11,185.25 a year (for the Cadillac 4 Theater).
The Downtown Development Authority/Business Improvement District had previously approved the renewal of the public parking lot special assessment at their last meeting held on Sept. 28, 2022.
On Monday, DDA board members Steve Barnes and Robb Munger spoke to council about how the board went about determining the best way to pay for parking in Cadillac.
Barnes, who owns and operates Simply Delightful on Mitchell Street, said the process took a fair amount of time, during which the DDA board members researched a number of different models in an attempt to find one that would be as fair and affordable as possible for downtown businesses.
“Parking is not glamorous,” Barnes said. “But it’s an absolute necessity ... it’s one of the costs of doing business. ... I think this is a good deal.”
Munger, who owns a couple of businesses in downtown Cadillac, said there actually is a cost savings for businesses in the assessment district compared to those that maintain private parking lots themselves. He estimated the cost to maintain parking spaces at his businesses was $207 a year, compared to $134 for those in the proposed district.
Munger added that he would not like to see public parking in Cadillac become gated or metered like in other cities, which is why something like the special assessment district is necessary.
When it came time for council members to discuss the matter, Stephen King was the first to comment; he said he spoke to around 20 business owners downtown about the special assessment district, and not one said they supported the idea.
Furthermore, King said a number of people he talked to also said the special assessment might make them reconsider doing business downtown.
“That concerns me greatly ... the chilling effect this could have on the downtown,” King said. “I think it’s time for a change.”
King said the way he sees it, a special assessment district is not meant to be renewed on a regular basis, but is supposed to be a temporary measure to raise money for a project that benefits the entire community. King agreed with what many of the business owners had been saying, that the way it is now is more like a tax than a special assessment.
Council member Robert Engels commented that he does not want to see all the progress the city has made in recent years “go backwards” because of a tax increase from council. He added that not passing this renewal could be an opportunity to reduce the financial burden for businesses.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas said he agreed with Engels, and added that “now is not the time to raise taxes.”
Mayor Carla Filkins also agreed that it’s important not to overburden Cadillac’s downtown businesses, considering how much they already contribute to the community.
Filkins suggested the idea of phasing out the assessment over the course of the next five years, to which King replied that he felt this was a “bureaucratic response” to the issue and that nothing would end up changing. King then made a motion to not renew the assessment and to direct city staff to cover parking costs out of the general fund until such time that downtown business owners are brought into the conversation and a new system could be devised.
“This has been going on too long,” King said.
When it came to a vote, King and Elenbaas supported the motion, while Filkins and Engels opposed it. Council member Tiyi Schippers was not in attendance on Monday.
Engels then made a motion to table the matter until the next meeting to give council members more time to think about the issue. This motion also deadlocked, with Engels and Filkins voting in favor, and King and Elenbaas voting against.
With council unable to reach a consensus on the issue, the matter was dropped for the time being. Peccia said he would direct staff to research options for various cost-sharing scenarios to give council members something to mull over whenever they decide to bring the matter up again for discussion.
