Council gives go-ahead to apply for $850K grant for Cadillac Commons enhancements

CADILLAC — City staff will attempt to leverage money received last year through the American Rescue Plan Act to complete nearly $1 million in enhancements to the Cadillac Commons.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved a resolution that gives staff the green light to apply for $850,000 through a new program administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources called the SPARK Grant.
As part of the application, the council resolution states that the city will commit to a $100,000 local match in order to receive $850,000, bringing the total investment to $950,000, which would go toward a number of enhancements to the Cadillac Commons, including a fishing pier and dock, a walkway/bridge, overhead doors on The Market, a picnic shelter and a mini playground possibly near the White Pine Trail Trailhead. The local match would come from ARPA funds and the city’s general fund.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that this grant is very similar to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant that the city applied for in the spring to fund various enhancements throughout the city.
The city was not chosen to receive a grant through the MEDC program, and Peccia said it’s more likely than not that it won’t be chosen for the SPARK grant, given the intense competition for this funding.
“But if you don’t put in for it, you don’t know if you’ll get it,” Peccia said.
Mayor Carla Filkins, along with council members Tiyi Schippers and Robert Engels, each said they thought the SPARK grant was a great opportunity and worth pursuing.
Filkins added that one of council’s agreed-to goals was to attempt to stretch the ARPA funds the city received from the federal government by leveraging them to obtain additional grant dollars.
“This is a perfect example of that,” Filkins said. “We challenged staff to look at grant opportunities. ... We’re supporting investing in ourselves.”
Not everyone on council was thrilled with the resolution, however, including Bryan Elenbaas, who commented that no information regarding the SPARK program has been communicated to council since city staff applied for the MEDC grant in the spring.
“I had no idea this was coming until two days before the meeting,” Elenbaas said. “It feels like we’re being bushwhacked.”
Elenbaas said while it seemed like the program was a good opportunity, he felt it was necessary to table a vote on the resolution until council could discuss it in more detail. He said he was concerned about the possibility of cost overages, forcing the city to commit more than $100,000. He also wanted more information about where the local match would come from, since the resolution isn’t specific about how much would come from ARPA funds and how much would come from the general fund.
When it came to a vote, Filkins, Schippers and Engels voted in favor of the resolution and Elenbaas voted against. Council member Stephen King was not in attendance Monday.
Also on Monday, council awarded a contract for household hazardous waste collection services to Environmental Recycling Group of Livonia in the amount of $32,546.50.
The city has been partnering with Wexford County to host semiannual household hazardous waste collection events for the last five years. These events have collected from 19,000 up to 29,000 pounds of hazardous waste each year.
The low bidder, Environmental Recycling Group, has been the city’s vendor for this service for several years. According to council documents, Wexford County has expressed a commitment to continue to share the costs of the service so that it can remain open to all county residents.
Council on Monday also awarded a contract for a comprehensive water and sewer rate study to Municipal Analytics in the amount of $18,690.
According to council documents, the proposal from Municipal Analytics included two options, one that would provide the city with comprehensive analysis and reporting along with an Excel spreadsheet that could be updated in the future. Their other proposal included the comprehensive analysis and reporting, while utilizing a subscription to a web-based software platform that is specifically designed for providing data analytics related to structuring water and wastewater rates to help achieve financial stability for these systems.
The proposal includes a one-year subscription to the software and the city can continue this subscription year-to-year, which will facilitate regular analysis and updates to rate changes and scenarios. Because of the ability that this software offers to provide regular analysis of the systems, this was the recommended approach.
One other company, Stantec Consulting Services, submitted a $36,470 bid on the contract.
Before voting on the contract, Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts addressed the cost discrepancy between the two bids, which was pointed out by a member of council.
Roberts said such a “huge difference” in bids also gave him pause, but after consulting with a couple of colleagues who’ve contracted with Municipal Analytics in the past, he was assured of the quality of the company’s services.
The difference in price, Roberts suggested, may be due to the fact that Municipal Analytics is a smaller, specialized company without any corporate overhead to deal with.
