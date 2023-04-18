Council gives go-ahead to apply for funding to enhance Market at Cadillac Commons

CADILLAC — The city council on Monday took action that ultimately could lead to major enhancements being made to the Market at Cadillac Commons.
By a unanimous vote, council members approved a plan to apply for $750,000 in Michigan Community Block Grant funding to pay for the enhancements.
If selected for the grant, the city would be required to allocate $100,000 toward the project, bringing its total cost to $850,000.
According to council documents, the project would “improve the capacity and usefulness of The Market at Cadillac Commons to four season use by enclosing the structure with glass doors, providing green infrastructure, utilizing solar and environmental improvements, increasing multi-modal facilities, and improving programming of The Market and other Cadillac Commons spaces.”
Connie Boice, engineer with Prein and Newhof, wrote the application for the grant, which she said the city qualifies for based on its percentage of low- to moderate-income residents.
If approved, Boice said the money would go toward replacing some of the existing screens on the Market with doors that can be raised and lowered. She said the remaining screens would be replaced by glass to completely enclose the structure.
In addition, Boice said the project entails the construction of a bathroom, the installation of a couple of large fans to cool the space in the summertime, a speaker system, a projector and screen for viewing movies and other media, a monitor for displaying information about upcoming events, solar-powered lights, and bike racks.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the most frequent complaint the city receives about the Market is the lack of a bathroom, with the closest public facility being across the street, near the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
If approved, Peccia said the bathroom may be built in the southeast corner of the Market site, where currently there is a small building used for “mechanical space.”
Peccia elaborated that it’s possible the small building itself could even be turned into a bathroom, since there already is access to water and plumbing at the location.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas asked if the project would include adding insulation. Peccia replied that enclosing the Market with glass and an automated door system will effectively achieve the same goal as adding insulation, while also keeping the facility essentially an open-air structure.
Also on Monday, council members approved the Capital Improvement Program and authorized the purchase of a new K-9 Officer from Northern Michigan K9 in the amount of $11,000.
A public hearing also was held on the city’s proposed budget for 2023-2024 but council won’t be voting on that document until later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.