CADILLAC — Cadillac is getting closer to being certified "redevelopment ready." The certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is considered a key step towards attracting grant dollars to the city.
On March 1, Cadillac's city council will hold a public hearing on a zoning ordinance tweak meant to make it easier to establish housing in business districts 1-3.
"This essentially is going to be the—what we believe is the—final necessary action in becoming redevelopment ready certified, which we're very, very excited to see," said City Manager Marcus Peccia during Monday, Feb. 15's city council meeting held over Zoom.
The change to the zoning ordinance would allow mixed-use (business and residential) buildings "by right" in the three business districts.
"That's something that frankly we've really been doing already, not by right but through process," Peccia noted. "Perhaps the most famous one right now is the Cadillac Lofts development" that allows commercial activity on the ground level and housing upstairs.
The zoning tweak is meant to streamline the process for developers to move projects forward.
The city's planning commission already approved the proposed change. City council will hold the hearing on March 1 and then decide whether to adopt it.
