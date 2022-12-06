Council keeps cap on recreational, medical marijuana stores in Cadillac to two apiece

CADILLAC — The number of recreational and medical marijuana stores in Cadillac will remain capped at two apiece.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council unanimously rejected two proposed ordinance changes that would have removed the cap on these types of establishments in the city.
Council also decided to table a vote on a third proposed ordinance change that would have established a minimum distance between retailers and provisioning centers of 2,284 feet.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating a distance requirement would essentially eliminate the possibility that an influx of new marijuana retailers would open up in the city if caps were lifted, while also allowing for an additional shop to open in Cadillac West, where there currently are none, and allowing for existing medical marijuana license holders to also do business as retail marijuana establishments — and vice versa.
Discussion regarding this topic began some time ago when one of the companies that holds a medical marijuana permit in the city — W.L Green Ventures, Inc. — requested also to be given a recreational permit.
W.L. Green’s original business plan was to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Cadillac, but subsequent to the passage of the recreational marijuana law through a statewide ballot referendum a few years ago, the industry has undergone big changes, making medical marijuana not nearly as profitable.
A representative of W.L. Green was at the meeting and commented that the proposed change not only would make their business plan in the city feasible once again, but it also would safeguard the city against the type of litigation that has been popping up in municipalities that grant permits through a competitive process, which is how it is done in Cadillac.
Removing the cap on permits would allow the city to grant applications on an ongoing basis, rather than through a competitive process.
Also present at the meeting was Lume Cannabis Vice President of Retail Operations Michael Dowdell, who said they opposed the proposed changes, since Lume went through the city’s “rigorous” competitive process, which involved the creation of a completely unique store with custom landscaping, facility design and infrastructure impact. All told, Dowdell said they invested $2.5 million in the Cadillac location, and while they’re currently making money there, they still haven’t fully recouped those costs.
Dowdell said that he doesn’t think the city can support more than two recreational marijuana stores, especially right now, when the market for marijuana is down and Lume has had to close down a number of its locations in Michigan.
“I would hate to see that happen to us in the city of Cadillac,” Dowdell said.
Ultimately, however, the marijuana market was not the primary factor considered by council members when they made their decision to reject the proposals to lift permit caps.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas has been against lifting the caps from the start, as he doesn’t believe more than two stores each is appropriate for a small city like Cadillac.
“It’s just not right,” Elenbaas said.
Council members Robert Engels, Tiyi Schippers and Carla Filkins also voted against removing the caps, at least for the time being.
“I think it’s a conversation for a different time,” Engels said.
Council member Stephen King was not present Monday.
When discussing the proposals, Filkins, Schippers, Elenbaas and Engels all were in favor of revisiting the proposal to create a minimum setback between establishments of 2,284 feet.
Filkins and Schippers said they believed the setback would be necessary in the event that a lawsuit at the state level could somehow nullify the permit caps established by the city. Engels agreed that the setbacks were an important conversation to have, although he thought they should be increased to at least 4,000 feet.
Ultimately, council members decided to revisit the proposal at their next meeting. In the meantime, the planning commission would draft various setback distances for council to consider.
