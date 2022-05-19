CADILLAC — Regardless of the market’s ability to support more, most members of the Cadillac City Council appear content with just two recreational marijuana establishments within the city.
Discussion on the matter cropped up during council’s Monday meeting, when a company that is working on opening a facility in Cadillac asked for a one-year extension on the conditional authorization of their plan.
W.L. Green Ventures has purchased property between 919 and 929 North Mitchell Street and plans to open a medical marijuana provisioning center at that location.
In a letter to council written by the legal firm representing W.L. Green Ventures, it states that the shortage of labor and supplies has presented challenges in the past few years.
“In addition, the marijuana market in Michigan has changed drastically in the past few years as well with the medical marihuana market shrinking to under 20% of the market and that number will continue to shrink as over 10,000 medical marihuana patients per month are not renewing their medical cards,” the letter continues.
“The applicant wishes to see if there is an opportunity to also pursue a co-located adult-use retailer license at this location to ensure that it will be a viable business in the future. The applicant will be committed to maintaining a medical marihuana license at this location even if an adult-use license is awarded.”
This isn’t the first time that a representative of the company has relayed to city officials their interest in obtaining an adult-use retailer license.
David Rozanski, an attorney representing W.L. Green, previously spoke to council and the Cadillac News about the company’s situation. He said W.L. Green’s original intent was to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Cadillac, but subsequent to the passage of the recreational marijuana law through a statewide ballot referendum a few years ago, their business plan now is untenable.
“The medical market is shrinking,” Rozanski said late last year. “Medical marijuana cardholders are declining at a substantial rate and suppliers increasingly are choosing adult use over medical. Medical is going to be a very niche market in five years.”
Alternatively, Rozanski said the recreational market is “exploding” and he said they expect it to continue growing into the foreseeable future.
The two adult use permits in the city currently are owned by Dunegrass Co. and Lume Cannabis Co. The city’s cap on medical marijuana provisioning centers also is set at two. Rozanski asked council to consider expanding the cap to four, effectively allowing existing medical marijuana permit holders to obtain a recreational permit, and vice versa.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said there has been little interest from companies in obtaining one of the city’s medical marijuana permits since recreational marijuana was legalized. In one case, a company that initially was granted a permit “diplomatically” returned it to the city when they learned it was only for medical marijuana, Peccia said.
The recommendation from city staff was to approve the conditional authorization for the medical marijuana provisioning center but when it came up for discussion Monday, council member Robert Engels said he had some concerns.
While the conditional authorization only applied to medical marijuana, Engels said he was “mildly uncomfortable” about approving it, fearing that it would somehow allow W.L. Green to obtain a recreational license by going around council or suing the city, for instance.
Engels added that he did not think the city should increase the number of recreational retail establishments at this time. Council member Bryan Elenbaas agreed.
“I don’t want more than two, either,” Elenbaas said.
When asked for clarification on if the company would be able to sidestep council to obtain a recreational permit, city attorney Michael Homier said that would be an impossibility “unless the (state) law changes.”
“There is no longer a market (for medical marijuana),” said Homier, who added that this is an issue he’s seen in other municipalities he represents, some of which have opted to retain their limits on recreational marijuana while others have decided to completely remove those limitations and let the market decide how many establishments are appropriate.
Council member Stephen King commented that since it appeared as though the conditional authorization extension wouldn’t give the company an avenue through which to obtain a recreational permit, he was OK with granting the extension. He said it seemed only right to do so, considering the company already has paid $10,000 on application fees and other costs.
When it came to a vote on the extension, council members King, Elenbaas, Tiyi Schippers and Carla Filkins voted in favor while Engels voted against.
Council did not take any vote one way or another on the issue of increasing the number of recreational retail establishments in the city.
