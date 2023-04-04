CADILLAC — The rules should be the same for everyone.
That’s the consensus that Cadillac City Council members came to after discussing a request to change the zoning of a Pine Street home to allow it to legally be used for short-term rentals.
Ultimately, council voted against the rezoning, opting instead to wait until a larger discussion could be had regarding the city’s overall policy on short-term rentals.
The property, located next to the Book Nook, currently is zoned under the Office Service District (OS-2), and the request was to change the zoning to Central Business District (B-2) zoning.
According to a memorandum drafted in 2021 by Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace, short-term rentals currently are only permitted in the TS-1, TS-2, B-1 and B-2 zoning districts. In the TS-1, TS-2 and B-1 districts, they are “permitted by right” and in the B-2 District, they are permitted by special use permit.
According to the memorandum, a short-term rental includes housing units being rented under the various rental platforms such as AirBnb and VRBO. Short-term rentals are generally those that take place for less than 30 days.
Wallace recommended the zoning be changed on the Pine Street home to allow the property to be used for short-term rentals for several reasons, including that many of the properties around it already are zoned B-2.
Wallace added that the home is relatively upscale, being furnished with fountains, a deck, landscaping and a built-in pool.
The “high quality and amenities found in this home make it particularly suitable to be used as a short-term rental,” said Wallace, who added that since there is no hotel in the city’s downtown area, short-term rentals are really the only opportunity for tourists and visitors to experience the downtown without having to drive quite a distance.
While most of the council members commented that they thought the location would be ideal for a short-term rental, there was one catch with this particular property — it was previously in violation of the city’s existing zoning ordinance.
Council member Robert Engels said the city in January had sent the property owner a letter informing them to stop using the site for short-term renting. Engels said even after the letter was sent, however, reviews continued to be left by renters who stayed at the property.
Council member Tiyi Schippers said she was conflicted about the issue, since she believed the location to be great for short-term rentals, but the fact that the property owner continued to rent the home in violation of the city’s ordinance even after being notified about it made her “very unhappy.”
Approving the zoning change now would be like rewarding bad behavior, Schippers said.
“They got caught and now they’re doing this after the fact,” agreed council member Bryan Elenbaas. “I wish I could vote yes on this, but I’m telling you right now that I’m voting no.”
Mayor Carla Filkins commented that while the discussion they were having pertained to one property in violation of the ordinance, there are a number of properties in Cadillac that have been in violation for some time.
“There are a lot of Airbnbs in Cadillac,” said Filkins, who added that council should be having a discussion about the citywide policy, rather than making exceptions for individuals on a case-by-case basis.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said when the city received a complaint about a short-term rental in the past, they would mail a letter telling the property owner it needed to stop. He said in every case he’s aware of, the violation ceased after the letter was sent, and at that point it wasn’t necessary to issue a citation or ticket.
Engels said he thought they needed to have a discussion about how to more efficiently enforce the city’s ordinance to prevent violations. He said this is an important issue because proliferation of short-term rental properties can be harmful to a community.
“We’ve seen it in neighboring communities,” Schippers said. “We have got to get on this policy quickly.”
Peccia said that due to uncertainties regarding short-term rental policy at the state level, they’ve so far avoided the discussion of creating a city ordinance directly related to short-term rentals.
Wallace said this discussion would be coming soon, however, as staff are now putting the finishing touches on a revamp of the city’s entire zoning map.
Peccia said this document likely would be ready for consideration by late spring or early summer.
Following discussion, council member Stephen King made a motion to deny the single rezoning request and instead tackle the short-term rental policy at the city-wide level later this year. The motion met with unanimous approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.