CADILLAC — Three people who live on Sunnyside Drive in Cadillac approached the city council on Monday to share their experiences dealing with a property in the neighborhood that is being used illegally as a short-term rental.
Brian Gudowski, Andy Van Alst and Terry Marquardt all spoke about the home, and the impact it’s having on the area.
Gudowski said there are constantly people at the home, which often is surrounded by vehicles. He added that he hears lodgers playing loud music throughout the day and night, wandering through the neighborhood at all hours, and lighting off fireworks at inappropriate times, among other things that wouldn’t be happening if the home wasn’t being used this way.
“It has ruined our peace of mind in our neighborhood,” Gudowski said. “It’s one thing after another ... why can’t we enforce our zoning laws?”
Marquardt said he lives across the street from the home, and has seen people leaving trash and beer cans littered everywhere, and also engaged in potentially dangerous activities such as lighting a fire pit amid a ring of pine trees.
“It’s ruining a beautiful neighborhood,” Marquardt said.
Van Alst said people at the home have driven over his property on multiple occasions and blocked the alley with their vehicles. He said that he attempted to reach out to the home owner to address these issues but the conversation didn’t go well, adding that he was supposed to have been contacted by the person who’s managing the property as a short-term rental, but hasn’t heard from anyone.
Van Alst added that he’s aware of several other homes on Sunnyside Drive that also are being used for short-term rentals.
The city had previously sent the property owner a letter informing them to stop using the home for short-term rentals, but to no avail.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said now that they’ve been made aware that the home is still being used this way, they’ll begin looking at an “escalation of enforcement.”
Peccia added that it’s difficult for city staff to keep track of these types of violations, considering that the websites they’re listed on don’t include addresses, although council member Robert Engels pointed out that they do have pictures that may provide clues as to where they are located, and if they’re in violation.
After hearing from the three residents, Cadillac City Council member Stephen King commented that this was a serious issue, and that zoning ordinances should be followed and enforced. He said this is particularly crucial in residential areas, which currently are not allowed to be used for short-term rentals in any case whatsoever.
King said knowing the locations of these homes is helpful for staff. Peccia agreed, and encouraged people to contact the city at (231) 775-0181 in regard to any such violations.
Discussion about the proliferation of illegal short-term rentals in Cadillac also came up during the last council meeting, when a request to change the zoning of a Pine Street property to allow for short-term rentals was denied, in part because the home in the past had not been following the existing ordinance.
During that meeting, Mayor Carla Filkins commented that there are a number of properties in residential areas of the city being used as short-term rentals, and listed on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO.
On Monday, council member Bryan Elenbaas suggested the city take a more aggressive approach to dealing with violations, since the current enforcement mechanism doesn’t seem to be working.
Elenbaas threw out the idea of turning off the water at properties that have been warned but still aren’t complying with the zoning ordinance.
In response, city attorney Mike Homier commented that this wouldn’t be the first enforcement action he’d recommend, and suggested instead that the city could look into a legal remedy such as a court injunction.
Peccia said council will be addressing short-term rental policy in the overhaul of the city’s zoning map coming up later this year.
Before that happens, however, Peccia said they’ll likely host community “meet and greet” events where council members and staff can hear from the public about the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.