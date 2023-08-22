Council names new pickleball courts in honor of the Sjogren family

CADILLAC — Cliff Sjogren was prepared to make a celebratory speech Monday, but before he did, he wanted to make sure all his ducks were in a row.
To Mayor Carla Filkins’ suggestion that Sjogren say a few words, he kidded that perhaps council should vote first — just in case the motion didn’t pass.
Sjogren had no need to fear, however, as every council member present on Monday expressed their firm support for naming the courts in his family’s honor.
“People like him make Cadillac a special place to live,” commented council member Bryan Elenbaas, who along with Filkins and council members Tiyi Schippers and Stephen King, all voted in support of the measure. Council member Robert Engels was not in attendance Monday.
Sjogren commented after council approved the resolution that given the court’s proximity to water, it was fitting it be named in his family’s honor: he said the name “Sjogren” translates into “branch of the lake” and part of his late wife’s maiden name “Flodquist,” means river.
He also joked that given how much he uses the Keith McKellop Walkway, it was inevitable that his name be placed somewhere along it.
“This is what happens when you let someone do all that walking,” Sjogren said. “They want their name all over the place.”
A $100,000 donation from Sjogren was instrumental in the courts’ construction.
The proposal to christen the landmark the “Sjogren Courts” included the placement of a sign and a resolution in honor of all others who helped fund the project.
“The attached resolution is being proposed to recognize Mr. Sjogren and his family for their generosity that allowed this project to happen,” council documents state. “The family has graciously supported this proposal in honor of their parents and has conceptually approved the language of the sign. ... This sign will be mounted to the gates at the entryways to the north and south sides of the courts.”
A portion of the proposed resolution reads as follows:
“These pickleball courts were made possible by the generosity of Mr. Cliff ‘Top’ Sjogren, who has a deep love for Cadillac, and walks the Keith McKellop Walkway on the shores of Lake Cadillac hundreds of times per year and desired to add smiles to the lakefront through the construction of these courts within the walkway area.
“Mr. Sjogren ... (inspired) several other donors to also contribute funds in order to make the project a reality, including the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, the Cadillac Rotary Club, Rotary District 6290, Horizon Bank, Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, Cadillac Area Men’s Giving Circle, and the Potvin Family Fund.”
Also on Monday, council approved a request from Highfield Boats to use the city’s public docks for an upcoming dealer show.
The event is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 11, through Tuesday, Sept. 12, and a special request from Christophe Lavigne, from Highfield Boats, was made to reserve the public docking spaces during that timeframe.
According to council documents, the need for the public docking spaces, assuming the weather holds, will be essential to providing an opportunity for dealer attendees to access several of the boats on display.
Given the time of year of the show, it is not anticipated that there will be a high demand on the public docking spaces.
