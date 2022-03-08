Council nixes proposal to add snowmobile routes into downtown

CADILLAC — Feedback from the community prompted the Cadillac City Council to nix a proposal to add snowmobile trails into the downtown area.
During their Monday meeting, council unanimously agreed (with councilman Stephen King not present), to not move forward with discussions about the proposal, which was drafted by city staff after they received a request to add snowmobile routes to G and D Pizza and the Willow Mercantile.
In a presentation of the proposal, Community Development Director John Wallace outlined several potential routes that would bring snowmobiles closer to the downtown businesses, some branching off from the White Pine Trail, others originating at the city dock on Lake Cadillac, and others formed through a combination of both starting points.
As a preamble to council discussion on the matter, however, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented that there was no “silver bullet” solution to this request, as no matter what decision they made, someone would be disappointed.
On the one hand, businesses in town would love to be able to serve additional customers coming into downtown on snowmobiles, which they currently cannot do. On the other hand, routes into the city would inevitably put snowmobiles in closer proximity to residential neighborhoods.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented that it seemed “counter intuitive” to her that council was considering adding snowmobile trails into the city during the same meeting they were considering giving the police department more authority to enforce noise ordinances related to motor vehicles (more on that later).
“This just doesn’t feel right,” Schippers said.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas pointed out that it may be instructive to look into why the city banned snowmobiles in downtown areas in the first place.
Mayor Carla Filkins said she was initially very supportive of the idea as a way to help businesses in the city but after receiving quite a bit of feedback from residents, she changed her mind.
“I’m not hearing anything positive about this from people living in the city,” said Filkins, who added that it’s not just the noise from snowmobiles that is potentially harmful but also the damage the machines could do to city infrastructure.
“I think we need to make decisions based on the people who live in the city, not the snowmobilers who want to get to downtown restaurants,” Filkins said.
After council made the decision not to move forward with the proposal, resident David McMahon commented that it was “sad” to see a city like Cadillac, which is a county-seat town in a four-season state, not allowing snowmobilers access into downtown.
He added that he knows people that can’t even drive their snowmobiles from their homes in town to the White Pine Trail.
Another resident, Amanda Phillips, commended council for their actions. From her residence on Granite Street, Phillips said she deals with “constant trouble” from snowmobile noise and in one instance, a machine that became stuck in a fence near her home. She said if snowmobiles were to legally be allowed in the downtown area, she fears for the safety of children in the city.
Council on Monday also discussed and set hearings on four ordinances related to “noisy or riotous persons; noise (from motor vehicles); exhibition driving; and marihuana odors.”
During the first public comment, a number of people expressed concern about these ordinances; one of the most frequent concerns voiced was that people wouldn’t be able to ride their motorcycles in town due to language related to excessive noise from motor vehicles.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka clarified some of the misconceptions surrounding these ordinances, including that they prohibited motorcycles in the city, which isn’t true at all.
After these clarifications, council voted to set public hearings on the ordinances for its next meeting on March 21.
Read Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News to learn more about the discussion that ensued regarding these proposed ordinances, as well as other council actions taken Monday.
