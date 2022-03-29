Council on Monday to consider awarding contract for Trailhead at Cadillac Commons

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider a recommendation from staff related to the construction of the White Pine Trail trailhead at the intersection of Cass and Lake streets.
This project has been in the works since 2018, when the city was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead; the trailhead is the final element of the Cadillac Commons, which includes the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, Plaza, and Market.
In September of 2020, council received initial bids on the trailhead project but when the lowest bid came back at $620,000, it asked Prein and Newhof to make some revisions to reduce costs. At a special meeting related to the project, council asked that the project be rebid with the decision to redirect the location of the trail extension onto the roadway, and three “alternate” plans regarding the trailhead and road crossing.
The following bids were received: $416,247.19 from CJ’s Excavating in Cadillac, $466,946.96 from Crawford Contracting in Mount Pleasant, $542,402.60 from Salisbury Excavating in Tustin, $569,759.50 from Malley Construction in Mount Pleasant, and $661,775.41 from Greenscape General Contracting in Lake, Michigan.
City staff have recommended that city council award the contract to CJ’s Excavating as presented for the base bid. It is also recommended that a contingency of 15% be added to the contract for inflationary adjustments and field-level quantity changes, for a total contract award of $478,684.27.
It is also recommended that city council approve the addition of a picnic shelter to the trailhead, which was presented in the plan as the third alternate. The other two alternates, which have not been recommended for approval, were the addition of a bike crossing at Cottage Street and the full reconstruction of the parking lot, as opposed to partial reconstruction.
If approved by council, the picnic shelter alternate plan would add a little over $64,000 to the project cost.
According to a council communication, additional grant resources from a separate placemaking grant and other sources will be sought to fund all or a portion of the picnic shelter costs. Construction of the shelter will not be undertaken immediately, pending application and notification regarding these other grant applications.
“Approving this alternate allows the current construction to prepare the site to add the shelter when appropriate,” the council communication states. “Adjustments to the layout and concrete placement will be made with this year’s construction to provide the base infrastructure for the picnic shelter.”
Currently, $336,281 of the project cost already is covered by the state grant and donations from a number of local organizations.
Contingent on council approval, Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said it’s possible that site work could begin this spring.
Earlier this month, the city issued a “frequently asked questions” document pertaining to the trailhead expansion. The sidebar to this story contains those questions and answers from city staff.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.